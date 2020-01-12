|
James J. Lynch Sr. of Mountain Top passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top.
He was born in Philadelphia on March 5, 1926. He lived in the Kensington section of Philadelphia for most of his life before moving to Glen Lyon in 1992.
James was employed as a refrigeration mechanic for Edpac Refrigeration for more than 20 years, until his retirement in 1988.
As a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, he was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Army as well as the U.S. Navy where he was stationed in Japan performing fireboat duties. He was a member of the former St. Michael's Church, Glen Lyon, until its closing. He was also a member of Teamsters Union Local 696, Philadelphia.
Surviving are his son, James J. Lynch Jr.; daughter, Marion Danko; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday from St. Adalbert's Cemetery Chapel, Glen Lyon, with the Rev. Louis Kaminski officiating. Interment will follow.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.
The family would like to extend their deep gratitude to the entire staff of Smith Health Care for the excellent care and compassion given to James in his time of need.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 12, 2020