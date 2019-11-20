|
James J. "Clem" McNulty, 69, of Scranton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
He was born June 24, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Dick and Rose Merolla McNulty.
A 1968 graduate of Coughlin High School, he was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. Jim was appointed to the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department in 1980 and served the city for 30 years. He spent the majority of his career stationed at the Parsons Fire Station, Engine 9. He held several fire and EMS training certificates from Luzerne County Community College, Bucks County Community College and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He was a member of the North End Slovak Club, Polish American Veterans, Italian American Citizens Club, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lani Post 6325, Hudson.
Jim loved spending time outdoors, enjoyed camping and was an avid golfer. He loved watching all sports, especially college basketball and Penn State football. His family and friends were such a big part of his life and he loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren, whom he was so proud of. He was a wonderful friend, dad and Poppa and will live on in all of our memories.
Surviving are his fiancé, Debbie Doyle; daughters, Kelly Monka, Charlotte, N.C.; Kristen Diaz, Falls Church, Va.; Katie Dotzel, Sugarloaf; Tara McGurrin; and Kelly Noreika, Scranton; grandchildren, Quinn Monka; Fiona and Derek Dotzel; Emily, Molly and Michael McGurrin; and Michael and Bella Noreika; brothers, Richard McNulty and his wife, Karen, Wilkes-Barre; and Robert McNulty and his companion, Debbie Jones, Lexington, Ky.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by the Rev. J. Duane Gavitt, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Parish and chaplain of Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019