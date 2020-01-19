|
James J. Ruth, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving and supportive family.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, eldest son of the late Alexander and Helene Biros Ruth. Jim was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Class of 1967, and a graduate of Luzerne County Community College. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving in Germany during the Vietnam War era.
Jim worked for the federal government for over 40 years, retiring from the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., in 2018.
Jim was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Wilkes-Barre, where he served as a eucharistic minister. Prior to its closing, he had been a member of St. Joseph's Slovak Church, Wilkes-Barre, where he was also a eucharistic minister and an active member of its Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Wyoming Valley Catholic Laymans Retreat League for 25-plus years.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Arlene McCabe.
Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary (Kuboski) Ruth; and their sons, Andrew J. Ruth and his wife, Amy, Duryea; Michael Ruth and his wife, Victoria, Pittston; and his twin grandchildren, Cora and Alex Ruth. He is also survived by his brothers, Father John C. Ruth, Pastor of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish in Jermyn; William Ruth and his wife, Patricia, W. Wyoming; and Joseph Ruth and his spouse, Paul Dimaano, Carlsbad, Calif.; niece, Jessica Gresh and her husband, Sean, and their children, Michael and Emily.
Jim was a gentle soul, and a true gentleman. His biggest love was his family. He loved his sons with all his heart and helped them whenever they needed him. He loved his siblings the same way. And when his twin grandchildren, Alex and Cora, were born, Baba and Grandpop could not have been prouder or happier. He loved his little buddies with all he had.
Jim also loved to garden and did so every summer, growing his vegetables and working in the yard. He and Mary spent a lot of their time together traveling and celebrating family events. Jim especially loved sharing dad jokes on Facebook - everyone enjoyed when he did that.
Funeral services for Jim will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. His brother, the Rev. John C. Ruth, will be the celebrant and his pastor, the Rev. John S. Terry, will be the concelebrant. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to or Medical Oncology, Kingston, PA.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 19, 2020