GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
James J. Talipan


1942 - 2020
James J. Talipan Obituary

James J. Talipan, 78, of Pittston, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

Born March 2, 1942, in Pittston, he was the son of the late Patrick and Anna Hirko Talipan.

James was a graduate of St. John The Evangelist High School and attended Penn State University and the University, Scranton. Following school, he opened Talipan TV & Appliance Store and later owned Phoenix Jewelers II.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Marianne Carden Talipan, Pittston; son, Patrick and wife, Deborah Talipan, Pittston; daughter, Linda Talipan, Riverside; and son, Mark Talipan, Pittston. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Brian, Justin, Kevin and Kaitlyn Talipan, all of Pittston; sister, Patricia and husband, Leon Harenza, Bear Creek; and brother, Richard Talipan, Easton.

Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Twp.

All services were held privately and at the family's convenience.

For information or to express your condolences to Jim's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.


