James John Fisher, 85, of Larksville, died Monday, April 15, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late Richard Francis and Loretta Theresa McGowan Fisher, and was a graduate of Larksville High School and Penn State University, where he earned his degree in engineering. Jim served his country proudly during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army.
He was a mine subsidence surveyor for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and being a man of great faith, he was a member of St. Ignatius Church, Kingston, where he was a eucharist minister and the Knights of Columbus. Jim was the biggest fan of Notre Dame football; enjoyed golfing and walked everywhere. He was a true gentleman and had the greatest love for family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rosalie Fisher; brother, Richard Fisher; and childhood longtime friend, Walter Watkins, who died last year.
Jim is survived by his brother, Francis "Fran" Fisher and his wife, Joan, Larksville; sister, Helen Fisher Hydock, Hackettstown, N.J.; sister-in-law, Gretchen Fisher, Cockeysville, Md.; eight nieces and nephews and longtime friends, Paul and Carol Sullivan, who was a great help during Jim's illness.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ignatius Church, N. Maple Ave., Kingston, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle, with military honors.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2019