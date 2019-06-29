James Joseph Barlow, 86, of Dallas, died at home on Thursday, June 27, 2019.



Jim was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Sept. 1, 1932, and was the son of the late John and Susan Allen Barlow.



He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force before embarking on a 40-year career with the Commonwealth Telephone Company, Dallas.



In 1954, Jim married Kathleen Lavelle, of Dallas, and together, they enjoyed a 65-year union raising their six children with great love and devotion. Jim and Kathy enjoyed traveling and spent a great deal of time visiting the National Parks. Other trips took them to Hawaii, Alaska, Cairo and the Holy Land. He was a Civil War buff and an avid reader.



Jim was well-known among family, friends and acquaintances for his great sense of humor. One of his most important qualities was his natural ability to make others feel special. He never failed to bring a smile to the faces of others, and his devotion to his family made him a giant in their eyes.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Mark Barlow; grandson, Paul Barlow; and great-grandsons, Christopher Barlow and Mason Miner.



In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by sons, Michael (Kathy), Matthew (Helen), John and Jaime (Erin); daughter, Nora Frick (Scott); daughter-in-law, Carol Barlow; sister, Mary Sue Diver; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas, with the Rev. Daniel Toomey officiating.



Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.



Interment will be private at a later date.



Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.



In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, or Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas, PA 18612.



Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 29, 2019