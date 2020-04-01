Home

Grontkowski Funeral Home Pc
51-53 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3340
James Kramer Obituary
James M. Kramer, 91, of Nanticoke, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Birchwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born in Berwick, James was the son of the late James W. and Martha Hedding Kramer.

He was educated in the Berwick schools, graduating from Berwick High school.

He served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard.

In his younger years, James was a body builder and enjoyed making gifts for the family and friends from leather and wood.

He retired from Danville State Hospital in 1991 as a psychiatric aide.

James was preceded in death by his wife, the former Delphine Woynoski Kramer; his son, James D. Kramer; siblings, Fred, Clayton, Clara, Mary Jane, Ruth and Roberta.

James is survived by his grandson, James D. Kramer Jr.; a great-grandson,; a great-granddaughter; great-great-grandchild, all of Ohio; and nieces and nephews. His last surviving sister, Judy Cerasoli (Mario); and his last loving and faithful caregiver, Cindy.

Due to the current restriction's, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Grontkowski Funeral Home P.C., Nanticoke.

Donations may be made to a charity of the donors' choice or to St. Faustina Parish 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, PA 18634.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 1, 2020
