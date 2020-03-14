|
|
James L. Bachman, 76, of West Main Street, Nanticoke, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, following a lengthy illness.
Born April 12, 1943, in Nanticoke, he was a son of the late Charles and Edith Dempsey Bachman.
He attended and graduated high school at Girard College, Philadelphia, in 1960, and furthered his education at Wilkes College, earning a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in 1964.
He married Martha Mace on May 6, 1967. Early in their marriage, they lived in Allentown for two years while Jim was employed there before returning to Nanticoke and raising their family.
Jim had a long career with General Adjustment Bureau, Wilkes-Barre, as a property claims adjuster as well as being branch manager at the Hazleton location for two years in the late 1960s. He later was an adjuster with The Royal Insurance Company for several years before becoming an independent adjuster. He retired in 2011 after suffering a stroke.
He had been a life-long member, board member and Sunday school teacher of the former Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Nanticoke, until its closing. Following the closing of the church, Jim and Martha became faithful members of Nebo Baptist Church.
He will be remembered as an avid sports fan, his favorites, the Dodgers and the Giants, and was a walking encyclopedia of sports statistics.
Surviving is his wife, Martha, with whom he would have shared nearly 53 years of marriage; three children, son, Stephen Bachman and wife, Lisa, Drums; daughter, Lynn Feane and husband, Rudy, Nanticoke; and Daniel Bachman, at home; grandchildren, Owen and Abigail Bachman; brothers, William Bachman and wife, Marlene, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; and Richard Bachman, Nanticoke; a sister-in-law, Chardell Bachman, Edwardsville; and two nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Nebo Baptist Church, 75 S. Prospect St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. Timothy G. Hall, his pastor, officiating. Friends may call for visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Bachman's memory may be made to Nebo Baptist Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.
For information, or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 14, 2020