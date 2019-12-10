|
James "Cooky" L. Monk 78, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at home in Westwego, La.
Jim was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late James W. Monk and Loretta Henning Monk. He resided in Hunlock Creek until moving to Westwego, La., in 2014. Jim was a member of Sweet Valley Church of Christ.
Jim graduated from Elmer L. Meyers High School, Class of 1959. He was the former owner of Country Gas, as well as Country Pets Boarding and Grooming, Hunlock Creek.
Surviving are his wife, Gail Willis, Westwego, La.; daughters, Kimberly Fedrigon Kash (Jeff), Del Ray Beach, Fla.; and Tracey Schraeder (James), Shickshinny; sons, James Gregory Monk, Hunlock Creek; David Applegate (Jill), Metarie, La.; and James Monk (Carmen), Mount Joy; brother, Thomas Monk (Linda), Hunlock Creek; sisters, Lorraine Monk Miner (James), Hunlock Creek; and Debra Monk Jenkins, Wilkes-Barre; and several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation was completed by Neptune Society of Louisiana. Private memorial services were held in Louisiana.
Memorial donations in Cooky's memory can be made to Adoptaboxerrescue.com. If your pet was ever cared for by Jim and Gail, you knew they were in the best of hands.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 10, 2019