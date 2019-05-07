James M. Austin, 75, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with Divine Liturgy to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church, 311 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Jim's complete obituary will run in Wednesday's edition of The Citizens' Voice.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 7, 2019