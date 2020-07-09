Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Blake Collins Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
For more information about
James Coley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Coley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. "Jay" Coley


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. "Jay" Coley Obituary

James M. "Jay" Coley, 58, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born Jan. 31, 1962, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Brawley Coley. He was a graduate of Coughlin High School and King's College. Jay was employed locally by several businesses, including Wegmans, Walmart and Friendly's. He loved photography, gaming and going to the casino.

Surviving are his brother, Joseph Coley; sisters, Dianne McGraw and Rebecca Searles; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the current pandemic, private funeral services will be held.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -