James Morgan Strauser, loving father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home at the age of 74.
Jim was born Jan. 7, 1946, in Kingston, to Sarah and William Strauser.
He served in the U.S. Air Force beginning in 1965, where he received numerous medals, including National Defense Service Medal, Outstanding Unit Award and an Air Force Commendation Medal, among others. He was honorably discharged in 1990 and then worked for Proctor & Gamble until he became proud owner of the ByPass Lounge. Jim will be fondly remembered by his close friends that frequented his neighborhood lounge in Pittston Twp. for over 14 years. He was a member of the George M. Dallas Lodge No. 531, the American Legion in Dallas and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, William; and his mother, Sarah.
He is survived by his brother, William; his three sons; Stefan and his wife, Nicole; Troy and his wife, Torey; and Sean and his wife, Ampa; and his seven, grandchildren Zachary, Zoey, Sadey, Alivia, Gavin, Avery and Emily.
A private service will be held at a later date for immediate family.
Jim will be buried in Fort Indiantown Gap Cemetery, Lebanon.
Memorial donations can be made in memory of Jim to the .
Arrangements are by Yeosock Funeral Home, Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020