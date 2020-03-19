|
Mr. James Olcheski, 56, of Duryea, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Duryea, he was the son of Geraldine Dalton Olcheski, Duryea, and the late Bernard Olcheski. James was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and had previously worked for Golden Technologies, Old Forge.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Eileen Macuga.
Surviving in addition to his mother are, son, Christopher Olcheski, Mountain Top and his girlfriend, Courtney Colorusso, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Bernard Olcheski, Naples, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Bernard J. Piontek Funeral Home Inc., 204 Main St., Duryea.
