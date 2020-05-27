|
|
James P. McAndrew, 67, of Duryea, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 22, 2020.
Born May 12, 1953, he was the son of the late James and Matilda Glodzik McAndrew, Duryea.
"Jim" was a member of Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea. He was a 1971 graduate of Pittston Area High School. Jim had an incredible work ethic and was very driven to become a successful entrepreneur. After high school, he pursued his true passion of making his mark in the auto mechanics industry and started Guaranteed Auto Sales & Service, with his now brother-in-law, Ronald Moran. Jim has been in the car business for 50 years and thoroughly enjoyed meeting and helping every customer who walked through the door.
He married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Janis Moran McAndrew, in 1980, and they would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 21.
Jim loved spending time with his family and friends, going to flea markets, antiques, cooking delicious holiday meals for his family, shopping and going out to lunch with his wife on Sundays and his iPad (his favorite gift). He always made people laugh and was great at telling stories, reminiscing about the good old days. His life lessons and advice will forever be cherished by his children.
He was a loving husband, proud father, caring uncle, wonderful cousin and supportive friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
His brother, Thomas McAndrew, in addition to his parents, preceded him in death.
Jim will be deeply missed by his wife of 40 years, Janis McAndrew; daughter, Kristy and husband, John Simonitis, Shavertown; son, James McAndrew, Duryea; nieces, Lisa Meholchick, Idaho; Brenda Rosencrans, Duryea; Denise Stalica, Old Forge; Holly Zbysheski, Duryea; nephews, Dr. James Gorman, New Jersey; Ronald Moran, Duryea; many cousins; and other family and friends.
Jim's family will celebrate his life privately.
Interment service will be held at noon Friday in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Duryea. Masks and appropriate distancing are required if attending.
Arrangements are by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
To express your condolences to Jim's family, please visit www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2020