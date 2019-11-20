|
|
On Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, the world unexpectedly lost an amazing soul with the passing of James P. Wilson.
Jim was born Feb. 19, 1987. In his 32 short years on this earth, he brought so much laughter and joy to everyone he knew. He had an incredible personality, positive energy, and the ability to make everyone laugh with his hysterical impressions and pranks. It's said often, but truly everyone who met Jim loved him.
Jim loved making music with his best friends, Kyle, Mike, Miller, Phil and Pat. He was a huge 49ers fan, a Taco Bell connoisseur and proud founder of Lil Coq Boi dog food.
Out of everything he loved, his true loves were his beautiful daughters, Rosalie (8) and Amelie (5). The love he had for these girls was far more than any words can even begin to explain. Girls, please know that daddy loves you and will always be with you.
Jim will be forever missed and loved by his mother, Denise Wilson, Wilkes-Barre, who never left his bedside at the hospital. His sister, Brianna, 29, Tampa, Fla., will miss him reminding her how her teeth looked before she had braces. His sister, Nina 21, Wilkes-Barre, will miss sharing music and their late-night conversations. His brother, Kyle, 15, Wilkes-Barre, won't miss his cheek puffs, but will certainly miss his pranks.
Jim is also leaving behind his father, Bill; two brothers, of Nanticoke; cousin, Sam Depasquale, who was one of his best friends; his nana, Evelyn and girlfriend, Cindy; grandfather, James and wife, Pat; and many wonderful aunts.
Jim is reunited and safe in heaven with his beloved great-grandmothers, Ida "Freema" Ioanna and Irene Wilson; as well as great-grandfathers, Peter Ioanna and James Wilson.
Even though our hearts are completely shattered, we can proudly say that Jim's final, selfless act was donating his kidneys, lungs, liver, corneas, and his generous, amazing heart to people in need through Gift of Life. Even though we are completely devastated from our loss, we feel blessed that Jim gave multiple people and their families happiness and hope.
Please stop by and share all of your memories of Jim from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
In lieu of flowers, please hug your loved ones and let them know how much they mean to you.
Life is too short and we would do anything to give Jim one final hug.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019