Stegura Funeral Home
614 S Hanover St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-3700
James Patrick Graziano


1964 - 2020
James Patrick Graziano Obituary

James Patrick Graziano, 56, of Hanover Twp., passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, due to injuries received from a recent off-road motorcycle accident.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 14, 1964, Jimmy was the son of Beatrice Weidlich Graziano and the late Pasquale Graziano. Jimmy was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and Wilkes-Barre Area Vo-Tech.

He was preceded in death by his father, Pasquale Graziano; and nephew, Robert Wivell.

Jimmy is survived by his mother, Beatrice Graziano; and siblings, Ann Marie (Theodore) Allabaugh; Carol (Vince) Graziano; Patricia (Todd) Graziano; Michael (Marla) Graziano; Christopher (Caroline) Graziano; Jennifer (Robert) Wivell; Tina (Brian) Graziano. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and cousins.

Family will conduct memorial services at a future date.

Donations in Jimmy's memory toward final expenses may be made to family.

Funeral arrangements were made by Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., Nanticoke.


