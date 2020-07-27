Home

Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James Patrick "Rhino" Ryan Sr.


1960 - 2020
James Patrick "Rhino" Ryan Sr. Obituary

James Patrick Ryan Sr. "Rhino," 59, of the East End section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 16, 1960, in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Gerald and Rose Boyle Ryan. A 1978 graduate of Coughlin High School, he was a member of the operating engineers union. He worked for Postupak Painting for many years and retired from Local Union 130. He enjoyed watching Penn State football and gardening.

Surviving are his children, James P. Ryan Jr., Gerald Ryan and Bridget Ryan; siblings, Michael Ryan and his wife, Cheryl; June Pietruszkiewicz and her husband, Mitch; Gerald Ryan; Kathleen McHale and her husband, David; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Services will be conducted by the Rev. John Ryan, C.S.C.

Private interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Condolences can be sent to www.eblakecollins.com.


