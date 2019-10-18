Home

Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
James R. Marsland Obituary
James R. Marsland, 79, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Timber Ridge Health Care Center, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Cleasby Marsland. He was a graduate of the class of 1957, James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre. He received an associates degree in computer science from Luzerne County Community College, Nanticoke.

He was a member of Cross Creek Community Church, Shavertown.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Carol A. Marsland; and a son, James R. Marsland Jr.

Surviving are his daughter, Lora Furner; son, Jeff Marsland and his wife, Rae Ann; grandchildren, Jayme, Holly, Krista, Corey and Kyle; two great-grandchildren, October Rose and Amelia.

In accordance with his wishes, funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 18, 2019
