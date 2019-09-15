|
James Michael Joseph Ratchford, 34, formerly of Suscon, went into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.
Born July 8, 1985, he was the son of the late John and Theresa Renfer Ratchford.
Surviving are his daughters, Rebecca and Lillian Ratchford; son, David Ratchford; the mother of his children, Crystal Fussner, Wilkes-Barre; sisters Marie and husband, Kenneth Hoover, Duryea; and Kathy Sudol, Dupont; brother, Robert Ratchford, Scranton; and numerous nieces nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his sister, Coleen Ratchford.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Queen of the Apostles Parish, Hawthorne Street, Avoca.
Those who plan on attending are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral.
Graveside interment services will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ratchford children in care of Crystal Fussner by mailing to the funeral home.
For information or to express your condolences to Jimmy's family, please visit www.grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 15, 2019