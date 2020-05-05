Home

James Richard Stiner

James Richard Stiner, 70, of Laporte, formerly of Williamsport, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Laporte.

Born March 23, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Harold Davey and Ethel Smith Stiner.

He was a 1969 graduate of Plains Memorial High School. Mr. Stiner was a truck driver.

James is survived by a brother, Hank Ridler; and a sister, Ethel Stiner.

Final interment will take place in Memorial Shrine Park, Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2020
