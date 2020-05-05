|
James Richard Stiner, 70, of Laporte, formerly of Williamsport, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Laporte.
Born March 23, 1950, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Harold Davey and Ethel Smith Stiner.
He was a 1969 graduate of Plains Memorial High School. Mr. Stiner was a truck driver.
James is survived by a brother, Hank Ridler; and a sister, Ethel Stiner.
Final interment will take place in Memorial Shrine Park, Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2020