|
|
James S. McCabe, 65, of Hanover Twp., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, after a long illness.
Born in Denver, Colo., on Dec. 6, 1953, he was the son of the late Loretta and James McCabe.
Prior to his death, he was the owner of the Askam Inn in Hanover Twp.
James served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of American Legion, Shawnee Post 433, Plymouth, and a life member of the .
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, James and wife, Linzi; Jason; Christopher; Michelle and Rebecca; grandchildren, James Tyler, Lexi, Lilly, Alissa, Zachary, Jacob, Carson and Emily; brother, Ernie and wife, Tisha; sister, Donna Shimkoski; aunt, Maureen Dechant; sister and brother-in-laws; and several nieces and nephews; as well as his extended family, Luke and Holly Colloran, and his loyal customers of the Askam Inn.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Dallas.
Officiating will be the Rev. Joseph Kakareka of Holy Family Parish.
Please go directly to the cemetery as there will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are in the care of Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre.
Condolences may be sent to kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 27, 2019