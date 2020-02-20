|
James Soya of Dickson City died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Moses Taylor Hospital, Scranton, at the age of 63, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Szumski Soya.
James was born Jan. 25, 1957, to parents, Walter John and Beatrice Marie Shortz Soya of Carbondale. He graduated from Scranton Preparatory School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Scranton. He married Barbara Szumski on July 26, 1986, and was happily married for 33 years.
James was a systems engineer for IBM, CEO for Networked Educational Technologies, director of network operations at Pocono Mountain School District and IT support for Mountain View School District before retiring. He was an avid gardener and looked forward every year to the first crop of tomatoes from his garden. To the family and many friends, he was the "computer guy" that helped them with their computer issues. He was a devoted father and husband who enjoyed taking his family on vacation and was proud of his children's accomplishments. He was a member of Holy Cross Parish at St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant.
The family is very grateful to Dr. Michael J. Rogan and the staff at Moses Taylor Hospital for the care James received.
Surviving are a daughter, Christine and husband, Tim Marshall, Los Angeles, Calif.; sons, Michael and fiancée, Danielle Cahanap, Maplewood, N.J.; and son, David and partner, Erin Smith, Denver, Colo.; a brother, Walter "Terry" Soya and wife, Debra, Shickshinny; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be at 9 a.m. Saturday from Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, Olyphant, celebrated by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LUNGevity Foundation to help research for cancer.
To leave a condolence visits the funeral home website.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 20, 2020