James T. Gaughan passed into eternal rest at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Born in Kingston on Dec. 20, 1950, he grew up in Wilkes-Barre Twp. and Courtdale, moved to Forty Fort, back to Courtdale, and later in life to Charlotte, N.C.
He was preceded in death by parents, James (Bud) and Elva Gaughan, Courtdale; paternal grandparents, John and Mary Phillips Gaughan; maternal grandparents, Thomas Bennett and Mae Evans Bennett; his nephew, Ryan Martin; and his mother's loving sisters, Erma Martin and Jean Bennett, who helped raise Jim.
Jim was educated in Courtdale schools, Luzerne and Forty Fort high schools, graduated from Wyoming Valley West, Luzerne County Community, with an associate degree, King's College, with a Bachelor of Arts degree, Marywood University, with a Master of Arts degree, and Bloomsburg University with a principalship plus over 100 credits beyond master's degree.
Jim was a lifelong educator and taught at St. Agnes School, Towanda; Wyoming Area Catholic School, Exeter; and Wyoming Valley West High School, Plymouth. He taught as an adjunct faculty member at College Misericordia, and at Luzerne County Community College for over 30 years, where he was awarded an adjunct faculty of the year award.
Jim was also involved in many church, community and volunteer organizations. He was an avid sports enthusiast belonging to many booster clubs including the Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies, Charlotte Hornets, Wilkes-Barre /Scranton Penguins and Pioneers. He was active in local government for years being elected as one of the youngest councilman at that time in Luzerne County for Courtdale Council. He was elected for three more terms in Courtdale as well as Democratic committeeman. When he moved to Forty Fort, he was elected twice and became the first four-year Democratic council member ever elected in that borough's history. When he moved back to Courtdale, he was elected back to council and then as mayor where he served for 12 years.
Jim is survived by Nancy Gaughan, Courtdale; sons, Jeffrey Gaughan and wife, Kaitlyn, Pringle; Daniel Gaughan, Courtdale; granddaughters, Nora and Ellie Gaughan, Pringle; sister, Suzanne Attanasio and husband, Carmen, Sweet Valley; Cousin, Kevin Martin and wife Donna, Courtdale; and sister-in-law, Janet Walsh and husband John, Kingston. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son, Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. celebrated in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 612 Mount Olivet Road, Wyoming.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hugh B. Hughes Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wyoming Area Catholic School, 1690 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, PA or Courtdale United Methodist Church, 225 Courtdale Ave., Courtdale, PA.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 16, 2020