James T. Reardon, 64, formerly of Pittston, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Arthur, N.D., after a brief illness.
James was a graduate of Pittston Area High School. He was employed by the federal government for FEMA and the United States Post Office.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting.
James was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Jane Reardon, and brother, John J. Reardon.
Surviving are his sons James Reardon, Wilkes-Barre; Michael Reardon, Kingston; and Bernerd (Ben) Reardon, Florida; brother, William Reardon, Duryea; and sisters, Mary Mundenar, Pittston; Ann Marie Murphy, Merrimac, Mass.; and Jane Schilling, Vienna, Va.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston, with internment in the parish cemetery, Pittston.
Memorial donations may be made to Care and Concern Ministries of St. John the Evangelist Church.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Adonizo Funeral Home LLC, Pittston.
To leave a condolence, visit Jim's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 16, 2019