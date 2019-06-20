James T. Swearer, 65, passed from this world and into the next on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in the Residential Hospice Unit at Geisinger Medical Center.



James was born and raised in Wilmington, Del., where he later owned and operated Lanning Piano Company.



After relocating to Kingston, he was employed in the sales department by Motorworld Auto Group. Jim loved his yearly trips to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he traveled every year with his family. He also loved sharing in traditional Sunday dinners with family.



He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey F. Swearer; his mother, the former Regina Mason; sister, Sandy; and his loving aunt, Maran Jane Mason.



James is survived by his wife, Linda; son, James; and daughter-in-law, Maribeth; brother, Harvey; and sister-in-law, Deanna; several nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Ignatius Church, Kingston.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to with The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, www.nmcrs.org or thewoundedwarriorproject.org.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Anthony Recupero Funeral Home, West Pittston.