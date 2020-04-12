|
James V. Drury, 85, of Harveys Lake, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at River Run Healthcare and Rehab, Kingston.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late James and Gertrude (McGuiness) Drury.
James attended Jersey City schools and was self-employed. He owned and operated Drury Caterers in Jersey City, N.J., prior to moving to Harveys Lake and opening Drury's Restaurant in 1979 until 2001. After retirement, he worked at local convenience marts until age 82.
James was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Dorothy; brothers, Thomas and John; and daughter-in-law, Karen Drury.
Surviving are his children, Mrs. Carol Fiore and husband, Ron, Old Bridge, N.J.; James Drury and wife, Donna, Shavertown; John Drury and fiancée, Deb Bolus, Mountain Top; and Laurie Knauer and husband, Gary, Harveys Lake; grandchildren, Christine Dorko, Jamie Fiore, Jeanine Fiore, Brian Fiore, Lauren Fiore, Jennifer Groblewski, John Drury, Daniel Drury, Gary Knauer, and Leigh Anne Knauer; six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Dorothy Tobin; brothers, Patrick and Michael Drury; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family. Entombment will be held in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the , or the St. Vincent De Paul Kitchen.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 12, 2020