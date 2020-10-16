Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home
420 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 823-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for James Erwine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Erwine Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James W. Erwine Sr. Obituary

James W. Erwine Sr., 74, of Luzerne, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home with his loving family.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late William Erwine Sr. and Lavina Baker.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his twin sister, Janice Erwine Ellsworth.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, the former Isabelle "Izzy" Ellsworth; children, Jayne Erwine Hromek and husband, Len, West Wyoming; James Erwine Jr. and wife, Sherry, Luzerne; Jeri Erwine Loeffler and husband, Harry, Luzerne; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. 

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of family. 

Arrangements by Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -