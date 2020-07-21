Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place
37 E Main St
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
(717) 766-3421
Resources
More Obituaries for James Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Williams Obituary

Jim, 72, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.

He married his soulmate, Colleen McDonald, Ashley, in 1971. Jim graduated from St. John's High School, Pittston, in 1965. He received a Purple Heart as a member of the United States Marine Corps in 1968. Jim graduated from King's College, Wilkes-Barre, in 1971. He worked at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry for more than 35 years.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Irene Ruane Williams; and sister, Mary, who died at birth.

In addition to Colleen, Jim is survived by a daughter, Katie Brundage and husband, Dave, and their children, Harrison and Claire, Bel Air, Md.; a son, Brian, Minneapolis, Minn.; and two brothers, John and wife, Karen, Lakewood, Colo.; Joe and wife, Diane, Lake Ariel.

Jim's family will be remembering him privately.

Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory, 717-766-3421.

Read Jim's full obituary, view his memorial video, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book by visiting Buhrig.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory and Buhrig's Gathering Place
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -