Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Jamie O. Griffith


1960 - 2020
Jamie O. Griffith Obituary
Jamie O. Griffith, 60, of Hughestown, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Timber Ridge Health Center, Wilkes-Barre.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, Jan. 25, 1960, and was the son of Mary Jane Gregory Griffith an the late Gerald Griffith.

Jamie attended GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre; he then enlisted into the U.S. Army where he received his GED. Jamie worked as a sub-contracted carpenter and worked for many local construction companies. He was a member of the VFW Post 4909, Dupont. Jamie was an avid trout fisherman and enjoyed fishing our abundant local rivers and streams. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald David Griffith.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughters; Amy Lee Hules, Glen Lyon; and Victoria Griffith, Whitehall. Also surviving are his four grandchildren and his sister, Terry Griffith, Hughestown.

Jamie's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital for their excellent care and support.

Funeral arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 12, 2020
