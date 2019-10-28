|
Jane A. Brady of King of Prussia passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Philadelphia.
Born Sept. 28, 1944, Jane is the daughter of the late Thomas and Frances Brennan Brady.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Major William Richard.
Jane was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre, Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and attended the University of Scranton. She was employed over 25 years by Geisinger Health Systems.
Surviving are her brother, Tom (Lynn) Brady, Boston; sister, Ann Marie (Cal) Leighton, King of Prussia; nieces and nephews, Carl (Adrienne) Leighton, Collegeville; Katie Leighton (husband, Julio Miranda), Wilmington, Del.; Megan Brady, Arlington, Mass.; Kevin (Adrienne) Leighton, Ellisville, Mo.; grandnieces and grandnephews, Brett, Jared, Charlie, Giselle, Cal, Ryan, Gigi, Kevin, Carolina.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Kingston.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery, Pringle.
Memorial contributions for Jane may be made to your local SPCA.
Arrangements are by Hugh P. Boyle & Son Funeral Home Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 28, 2019