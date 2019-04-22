Jane A. Richards of White Haven died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., White Haven. Interment will follow in Laurel Cemetery, White Haven.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2019