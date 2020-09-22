Home

H Merritt Hughes Funeral Home Inc
451 N Main St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
(570) 823-6511
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
St Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church
695 N. Main St.
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Jane A. Sennett

Jane A. Sennett, 74, of Bear Creek, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Baran Olinatz. She was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School. She furthered her education by completing the practical nurse program at the Wilkes-Barre City School of Practical Nursing. She had a brief career as an Eastern Airlines stewardess after graduating from Eastern's In-Flight Training Center, Miami, Fla. Jane later earned her Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in nursing from College Misericordia, Dallas. She loved teaching and was a clinical instructor for the Luzerne County Community College Nursing program. After working in various areas of nursing for more than 50 years, Jane retired as the night supervisor at Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia, in 2018.

She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Nursing was her career, but most of all she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who knew her. Nurse Jane always shared her medical knowledge, resources and big heart.

She will be sadly missed by her husband of 52 years, William L. Sennett Sr.; children, Randi Piascik and husband, Steven; William "Billy" Sennett Jr. and wife, Danielle; and Michael "Mikey" Sennett and wife, Eileen; grandchildren, Madison, Matthew, Evan, Adam, Myra and Anna; sisters, Nanette Morris; Susan Barry; and husband, Frank; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday in St Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 695 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be private in St. Mary's Byzantine Cemetery, Dallas.

Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 451 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.


