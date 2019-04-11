Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jane Ann Vanchure, 62, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 8, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, surrounded by family and loved ones.



Born in Wilkes-Barre on March 23, 1957, she was the daughter of Irene Mikula, of Wilkes-Barre, and the late Joseph Mikula Sr.



Jane was a 1975 graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and employed by Step-by-Step Inc.



Jane loved and adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, mother, nanny, companion and friend. She lived for her loved ones and would be there for anyone.



She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Mikula Sr., on Dec. 19, 2010; her husband of 29 years, Ronald J. Vanchure, on May 20, 2005; son, Ronald Jr. on Nov. 20, 1979; daughter, Jennifer, on April 3, 1981; and daughter, Jennifer Lynn, on Oct. 10, 2005.



Surviving are her mother, Irene Mikula, Wilkes-Barre; sister, Sharon Wilcox, Wilkes-Barre; sister, Betty Ann Magyar and her husband, Joseph, West Pittston; brother, Joseph Mikula Jr. and his friend, Kipp Kwick, White Haven; daughter, Kerissa Vanchure, and her fiancé, Ronnie Davis, Wilkes-Barre; son, Ronald Vanchure Jr. (Slick) and his wife, Amy, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, Alyssa Leigh Lewis and her fiancé, Dennis Blanchette; Alexis Hope, Robert Joseph, Tyler Joseph, Ashlynn Marie, Damien Joseph, Aiden Joseph, Annaliese Marie and Aubriella Marie; great-grandchildren, Lucas Michael and Lacey Nicole; numerous nieces and nephews; and very dear companion, Frank Kratz, who loved and cared as much as anything for her. He gave her everything she deserved.



Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family by Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.

21 N Meade St

Wilkes Barre , PA 18702

