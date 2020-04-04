|
Jane E. Vargas, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home.
Born May 2, 1938, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Mary Warner Thomas.
Jane was 1956 graduate of Sugar Notch High School and was employed for several years at the Social Security Administration, Washington, D.C.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Thomas; and sisters, Ruth Mulhern; and Judy Czarnecki.
Surviving are her son, Jamie Sorber and his wife, Jennifer, Wyoming; daughter, Kimberly Schirmer, Austin, TX; grandchildren, Brandan, Jacob and Kyle Sorber; Carl Markowski; Samantha Tencza; and Steven Schirmer.
Private funeral services were held by Charles V. Sherbin Funeral Home, Hanover Twp.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 4, 2020