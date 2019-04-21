Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Feeney. View Sign

Jane Feeney, 82, of Avoca, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.



She was born in Avoca on Sept. 28, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Agnes McLane McGarry.



She was an active member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church (St. Mary's Church) Avoca, and a member of St. Mary's Avoca Altar and Rosary Society. She attended St. Mary's Parochial School, Avoca, and was a 1953 graduate of the Pittston Central Catholic High School, Pittston. She graduated in 1957 from Misericordia University, with a bachelor's degree in business. Jane educated children for over 35 years she started her career teaching in the state of New Jersey, she then taught many years at the Avoca High School and retired from Pittston Area School District.



Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; she loved to travel and traveled extensively with her family and her friends from college. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Robert Feeney, who died Sept. 7, 2003; and her infant brother and sister.



She is survived by her sons, Patrick and his wife, Jackie, West Wyoming; and Eugene and his wife, Ann, Waverly Twp. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Katie, Molly, Patrick, Bridget, Erin and Robert; her brother, James McGarry and his wife, Bernice, Moosic; her in-laws, Ellen Brown, Exeter; and George and Patricia Marr, Memphis Tenn.; her best friend, Marilyn Redington; and many nieces and nephews.



Jane's family would like to thank Dr. James Kosik and his staff and also Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their kindness and compassionate care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittston Care and Concern Clinic, 35 William St. Pittston, PA 18640, or to the Cody Barrasse Foundation in Support of Organ Donation at



Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St. Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Avoca.



