Jane Mary Hoffman, 82, of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday morning, April 2, 2020, at Hampton House Nursing Home, Hanover Twp.
Born May 7, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Szychowski) Ritchie. She was a 1955 graduate of Newport High School. Jane attended Philadelphia General School of Nursing, graduating in 1958 as a registered nurse. During her career she worked at Children and Adult Medical Center, San Francisco, Berwick Hospital and Nanticoke Hospital.
Jane was a devoted wife and mother. Her dedication to making a great life for her son, Joey was her mission. She loved visiting relatives, trips to the casino and was very passionate about politics.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leon Ritchie on Aug. 30,1992.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years, William Hoffman, whom she would have celebrated their anniversary on Aug. 7; her son, Joey; a niece, Sarah Cooper; nephew, Leon Ritchie Jr.; and several cousins.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Jane's family would like to thank the staffs at Hampton House, Birchwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for their wonderful care and compassion these past several months.
Funeral arrangements by Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020