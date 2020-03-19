Home

Jane Monteleone Obituary
Jane Monteleone of Swoyersville passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Allied Services Hospice, Scranton.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, daughter of the late Eugene and Jane Reilly Higgins

Prior to retirement, she worked as an NFL therapist; she took great pride in her work with many beloved clients at her office in Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gabe; sisters, Ann and Virginia Higgins; and Catherine Seeley.

Surviving are sons, Joseph Monteleone and wife, Patricia, Warwick, N.Y.; and Gabriel Monteleone and wife, Sherry, Spring City; grandchildren, Katie, Gabe, Maria, Clare and Caroline; and a sister, Adele Gacek

Private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 19, 2020
