Born in Wilkes-Barre, on Feb. 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Helen Fendrick Sirkin and was a graduate of Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre. She instilled in her children a strong sense of cultural awareness and moral values. She was a committee person for the Democratic party and for many years, was very involved with local politics. Having a strong sense of history, she continued to keep abreast of national and local events.



She was a great admirer of the arts especially music and theatre. She was a member of Temple Israel Synagogue, Wilkes-Barre, its sisterhood and other civic and religious organizations.



In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; siblings, Ruth, David and Maurice Sirkin.



She is survived and will be sorely missed by her son, Samuel; and daughter, Deborah (Kenny); and her four "granddogs."



Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. today in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating.



Shiva will be observed from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday; 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 29 N. Goodwin Ave., Kingston.



Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc. Wilkes-Barre.



