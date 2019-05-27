Jane Troy (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA
18702
(570)-822-1210
Graveside service
Monday, May 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Temple Israel Cemetery
Swoyersville, PA
Shiva
Monday, May 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
29 N. Goodwin Ave.
Kingston, PA
Shiva
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
29 N. Goodwin Ave.
Kingston, PA
Shiva
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
29 N. Goodwin Ave.
Kingston, PA
Shiva
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
29 N. Goodwin Ave.
Kingston, PA
Shiva
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
29 N. Goodwin Ave.
Kingston, PA
Shiva
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
29 N. Goodwin Ave.
Kingston, PA
Shiva
Thursday, May 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
29 N. Goodwin Ave.
Kingston, PA
Obituary
Jane Troy of Kingston died Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Residential Hospice In-Patient Unit, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, on Feb. 3, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Helen Fendrick Sirkin and was a graduate of Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre. She instilled in her children a strong sense of cultural awareness and moral values. She was a committee person for the Democratic party and for many years, was very involved with local politics. Having a strong sense of history, she continued to keep abreast of national and local events.

She was a great admirer of the arts especially music and theatre. She was a member of Temple Israel Synagogue, Wilkes-Barre, its sisterhood and other civic and religious organizations.

In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur; siblings, Ruth, David and Maurice Sirkin.

She is survived and will be sorely missed by her son, Samuel; and daughter, Deborah (Kenny); and her four "granddogs."

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. today in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville, with Rabbi Larry Kaplan officiating.

Shiva will be observed from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday; 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 29 N. Goodwin Ave., Kingston.

Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, Inc. Wilkes-Barre.

Visit www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com for information or directions.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 27, 2019
