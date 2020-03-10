|
Jane Viola Casterline Ritts, 91, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Allied Services, Wilkes-Barre.
Jane was an active life member of East End Primitive Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school treasurer and a member of the Ladies' Aid Society. She was a Cub Scout den mother and worked for a time at Wyoming Valley Religious Supply Bookstore in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
Jane was an avid book reader and crafter, skilled at sewing, knitting and crocheting. She used her talents to make many beautiful gifts for family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling and took trips to Alaska, Florida, Guatemala and Spain.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Ritts, Wilkes-Barre; parents, Ernest and Ruth Langdon Casterline; and two brothers, Ernest and Harold Casterline.
Jane is survived by her son, the Rev. Kerry Robert (Rebecca) Ritts, Abington; two grandchildren, Amy (David) Farabaugh, Abington; and Jonathan (Danielle) Ritts, Willow Grove; five great-grandchildren, Garrett Farabaugh; Keira Ritts; Peyton Farabaugh; Tucker Farabaugh; and Chloe Ritts; sisters, Miriam Gregory, Fredericksburg, Va.; and Ruth Mosley, Wilkes-Barre; and brother, Donald (Betty) Casterline, Hanover Twp.,; as well as many well-loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in East End Primitive Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to East End Primitive Methodist Church, 79 Laurel St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 10, 2020