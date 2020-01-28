Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet A. Jacobs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet A. Jacobs Obituary
Janet A. Jacobs, 81, of South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late William and Frida Sterner Ferstermacher. She graduated from Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre.

Janet had resided in Wilkes-Barre for her entire life. She had formerly worked in the accounting department at Valley Manufacturing, Wilkes-Barre. She was a loving mother, grandmother and enjoyed her pets.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Edward B., in 2019; and her sister, Gwendolyn Baird.

Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly Webster and her husband, Rick, Seaford, Del.; and her son, Kevin Jacobs and his wife, Lynnette Simon, Marshfield, Mass.; and three grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob and Noah.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. James Quinn officiating. The interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday.

For information or to send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -