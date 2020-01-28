|
|
Janet A. Jacobs, 81, of South River Street, Wilkes-Barre, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late William and Frida Sterner Ferstermacher. She graduated from Meyers High School, Wilkes-Barre.
Janet had resided in Wilkes-Barre for her entire life. She had formerly worked in the accounting department at Valley Manufacturing, Wilkes-Barre. She was a loving mother, grandmother and enjoyed her pets.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Edward B., in 2019; and her sister, Gwendolyn Baird.
Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly Webster and her husband, Rick, Seaford, Del.; and her son, Kevin Jacobs and his wife, Lynnette Simon, Marshfield, Mass.; and three grandchildren, Andrew, Jacob and Noah.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort, with the Rev. James Quinn officiating. The interment will be in Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020