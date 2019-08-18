|
Janet Ann Lucarelli, 81, formerly of Kingston, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Mountain Top Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Pittston on Sept. 5, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ruth Thomas Gayz.
Prior to retirement, she was employed as an aide at the White Haven Center.
Janet loved bingo and playing at the casino. Her world revolved around her family and she was especially over the moon for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Mountain Top, the Kingston Senior Center and the Red Hat Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband Rinaldo Lucarelli Sr.; daughter, Regina Gilligan; brothers, Walter Gayz Jr., Norman Gayz, and John Golden; and sister, Cathy Hintze.
Surviving are her son, Rinaldo Lucarelli Jr. (Debbie), Bear Creek; daughters, Lynn Mizikoski (Stan), Mountain Top; and Arla Tomasko (Ron), Mountain Top; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Teti, Ann Konsavage, Helen Fino, and Maureen Rosiak; several nieces and nephews.
Religious services will be at 10 a.m. Monday in Presbyterian Church of Mountain Top, 9 Chestnut St., Mountain Top. The family will receive friends and relatives in the church from 9 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Presbyterian Church of Mountain Top.
Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. To leave an online condolence message, visit Janet's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 18, 2019