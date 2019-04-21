Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Byers. View Sign

Janet Byers of Dallas, originally from Carey Avenue in South Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.



She was born Oct. 19, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Ruth and Donald Byers. She attended Wilkes-Barre schools, graduating from Meyers High School in 1971, then Luzerne County Community College in 1973.



Following college graduation, she worked at the Luzerne County Courthouse in the prothonotary office until the birth of her first son in 1975. She spent several years as a stay at home mom, and then returned to the workforce as a receptionist for Community Counseling Services in Wilkes-Barre. In time, she became an administrative secretary years before the merger with First Hospital, where she later retired.



Janet was a wonderful person who showed politeness and kindness to all learning morals from her mother and as a member of Firwood United Methodist Church in Wilkes-Barre. She was involved in the Girl Scouts at Firwood and attended their Sunday school classes too. She was grateful for her childhood neighbors and friends especially the late Betty Tasker because she had no siblings. She admired John Wayne who - unbeknownst to him - was her surrogate father because her dad passed from polio when she was just 5 years old.



She was devoted to her children, Jimmy and Michael, and supported them in any way whether it was helping with homework, on the sidelines at games, or buying college books. And she did the same for her grandchildren, Cassie and Hunter.



Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Sands Byers, 2006; grandmother, Adela Byers, 1993; father, Donald, 1958; and infant sister, Anne, 1951.



Surviving are her sons, James Byers, Wyoming; Michael Donald Hivish, Centermoreland; grandchildren, Cassie Hivish, Exeter; Hunter Michael Hivish, Swoyersville; cousin Caryn Sands Robertson, Landenberg; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Firwood United Methodist Church, 399 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the service in the church.



Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Janet's memory to Firwood United Methodist Church.

Janet Byers of Dallas, originally from Carey Avenue in South Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.She was born Oct. 19, 1953, and was the daughter of the late Ruth and Donald Byers. She attended Wilkes-Barre schools, graduating from Meyers High School in 1971, then Luzerne County Community College in 1973.Following college graduation, she worked at the Luzerne County Courthouse in the prothonotary office until the birth of her first son in 1975. She spent several years as a stay at home mom, and then returned to the workforce as a receptionist for Community Counseling Services in Wilkes-Barre. In time, she became an administrative secretary years before the merger with First Hospital, where she later retired.Janet was a wonderful person who showed politeness and kindness to all learning morals from her mother and as a member of Firwood United Methodist Church in Wilkes-Barre. She was involved in the Girl Scouts at Firwood and attended their Sunday school classes too. She was grateful for her childhood neighbors and friends especially the late Betty Tasker because she had no siblings. She admired John Wayne who - unbeknownst to him - was her surrogate father because her dad passed from polio when she was just 5 years old.She was devoted to her children, Jimmy and Michael, and supported them in any way whether it was helping with homework, on the sidelines at games, or buying college books. And she did the same for her grandchildren, Cassie and Hunter.Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Sands Byers, 2006; grandmother, Adela Byers, 1993; father, Donald, 1958; and infant sister, Anne, 1951.Surviving are her sons, James Byers, Wyoming; Michael Donald Hivish, Centermoreland; grandchildren, Cassie Hivish, Exeter; Hunter Michael Hivish, Swoyersville; cousin Caryn Sands Robertson, Landenberg; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Firwood United Methodist Church, 399 Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the service in the church.Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Oaklawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Janet's memory to Firwood United Methodist Church. Funeral Home Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service

617 Carey Ave.

Wilkes-Barre , PA 18702

(570) 826-0600 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close