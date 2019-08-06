Home

Janet Kaczmarczyk, 63, of Mountain Top, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, with family by her side.

Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William and Teresa Brukalo McMurray, was a graduate of Crestwood High School, Luzerne County Community College and earned her bachelors degree from College Misericordia.

She was employed as a secretary by Certainteed Corps and later Luzerne County Community College and was a member of St. Jude's Church. Janet enjoyed traveling with friends and family and had a great love for animals.

Janet is survived by her loving husband, Jack Kaczmarczyk; son, Eric Kaczmarczyk and his wife, Chelsea; two grandchildren, Lukin and Hannah; brother, Warren McMurray; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Christine Calis.

Funeral services will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Jude's Church at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph J. Evanko officiating. Interment will be private.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9:15 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, in Janet's memory.

Visit the funeral home's website for information at www.desideriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 6, 2019
