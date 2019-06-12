Janet Loveland Martindale, 86, of Duryea, passed peacefully Monday, June 10, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital, after spending an afternoon full of love and laughter with her family that she adored.



Born May 22, 1933, in Scranton, she moved to Wilkes-Barre shortly after graduating from Scranton Central High School. Prior to retiring in 1995, she worked in the local garment industry as a clothes presser. However, the job Janet loved most was being Gramma Sassy to her wonderful grandchildren, David, Nadine, Maggie, Tommy, Sam and Erin, and a great-gramma to Natalie, Brandon, Destiny, Tony Jr. and Liam. Each of them gave Janet unimaginable joy.



Janet treasured her time with her beloved sister, Mary and her husband, Bob, who both preceded her in death. She also enjoyed "gallivanting" with her cherished brother, Bill and his wife, Sharon. Janet could often be found at many local restaurants enjoying weekly lunches with Bill and Sharon or a Saturday morning breakfast with her niece, Laura and her husband, Mike.



Be assured, Janet led a life well lived and a life well loved. She will be missed by the family she was devoted to and loved her dearly in return.



Janet is also survived by a son, Thomas; a daughter, Nancy Kresefsky and husband, Joseph; nieces, and great-nephews.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 12, 2019