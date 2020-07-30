Home

Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Janet M. Fisher

Janet M. Fisher Obituary

Janet M. Fisher, 71, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Born in Plymouth, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mildred Olenik Zagora.

Janet was a graduate of Plymouth High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Richard Jr.; and brothers, Bobby and Joe.

Surviving are daughter, Terry Fisher; granddaughter, Amanda and fiancé, Gage; sister, Mickey Capone; and nieces and nephews.

Although cancer may have taken her, she never once complained and continued to smile. She will be forever missed by all those who loved her.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.

Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 9:15 a.m. until time of service Friday.


