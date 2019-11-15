Home

James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
143 Gravity Road
Lake Ariel, PA 18436
(570) 698-5811
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Janet M. Miller Obituary
Janet M. Miller of Lake Ariel and formerly of Bear Creek passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2019, at home.

Her husband of 46 years, Robert Miller, passed away in 1998.

Born in Spring City, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Shirley Wasko Hyden. She was a graduate of Spring City High School and attended the School of Fashion Design in New York City, after being crowned Miss Chester County in 1950.

Prior to retirement, she and her husband were the owners of Miller's, Laurel Run Estates and Benton Hills mobile home parks.

Janet was fond of baking, cooking, gardening and fishing. She loved to travel and was an accomplished painter.

Surviving are a daughter, Cassandra Fitzsimmons and her husband, Terry, Dalton; two sons, Randy Miller and his wife, Julie, Lake Ariel; and Bryan Miller and his wife, Karen, Florida; a sister, Connie Hines, Hamburg; grandchildren, Maddy Miller, Alison Miller, Rob Nolan, Cody Fitzsimmons, J.C. Miller, Tom Miller and Hannah Fox; and great-grandchildren, Michael Miller, Gabriel Miller and Olive Fox.

A prayer service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek.

For directions, to share a memory, or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 15, 2019
