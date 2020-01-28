Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:30 AM
Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Parish
316 Parrish St
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Malone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Malone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Malone Obituary
Janet Malone, 80, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Allied Center City Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late John and Violetta Daubert Eroh. Janet was a graduate of Meyers High School.

Prior to her retirement, Janet was employed as a nurse's aide by Little Flower Manor and at the Heritage House in Wilkes-Barre.

She was a member of St. Andrews Parish in Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph W. Malone, on Nov. 15, 2019.

Janet is survived by her children, Darlene Thieman, Chapmanville, W.Va.; Doreen Laub and her husband, Joseph, Philadelphia; Keith Thieman, Wilkes-Barre; Joseph Malone, Wilkes-Barre; and Patricia Marsellas and her husband, George, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, J.P. and Mary Theresa Laub; Nick and Jared Marsellas; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent by visiting Janet's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -