Janet Malone, 80, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Allied Center City Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late John and Violetta Daubert Eroh. Janet was a graduate of Meyers High School.
Prior to her retirement, Janet was employed as a nurse's aide by Little Flower Manor and at the Heritage House in Wilkes-Barre.
She was a member of St. Andrews Parish in Wilkes-Barre.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Joseph W. Malone, on Nov. 15, 2019.
Janet is survived by her children, Darlene Thieman, Chapmanville, W.Va.; Doreen Laub and her husband, Joseph, Philadelphia; Keith Thieman, Wilkes-Barre; Joseph Malone, Wilkes-Barre; and Patricia Marsellas and her husband, George, Hanover Twp.; grandchildren, J.P. and Mary Theresa Laub; Nick and Jared Marsellas; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Janet's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020