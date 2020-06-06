Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Janet R. Barry

Janet R. Barry Obituary
Janet R. Barry, of Mountain Top, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Wilbur F. and Mary Miller Barry.

Janet was a life resident of Mountain Top. She owned and operated Barry's Floral Shop, Mountain Top, for more than 50 years and also worked as a beautician.

She was a member of St. Martin's in the Field Church, Mountain Top, and also a member of the church's Ladies Auxiliary, where she volunteered her time for various fundraisers and functions for them both.

Janet enjoyed traveling with her twin sister, Joan, who passed away Dec. 20, 2019. They traveled to England, Hawaii and took many bus trips to various other places.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by sisters, Lillian Barry Urbanski; Betty Barry Snelling; Mary Barry Ayers; and her twin sister, Joan P. Barry.

Janet is survived by her brothers, Wilbur J. Barry; and Edward Myers; her sisters, Janeann Lokken and husband, John; and Susan Barry, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Albert Cemetery.

McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 6, 2020
