Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
Janet Thomas Kile Obituary
Janet Thomas Kile fell asleep in the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

She was born in Parsons to the late Rev. Charles and Laura Trevethan Thomas and was the wife of the late Morris "Bud" Kile.

Janet worked for many years at United National Bank as an assistant cashier and was appointed as the first female officer there. After retirement, she worked at Sears.

Janet is survived by sons David (Patty) Kile, New Jersey; and Richard (Julie) Kile, California; grandsons, Devin (Kristen); and Ryan Kile; great-grandson, Luke Kile; siblings, Joan Thomas; Gail Brodie; and Charles Thomas; nieces and nephews, Rob, Laura and Jean Brodie; and Chuck and Melissa Thomas.  

The funeral service will be held at noon Friday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Corp., 59 Parrish St. Wilkes-Barre. There will be a viewing from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, if desired, can be made to or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 30, 2020
